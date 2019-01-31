Are the Republican and Democratic Party Bases Fractured?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss the state of the two major political parties and the problem party leaders are having in connecting with their base voters. How will Democratic frustration drive their 2020 Presidential Primary, and is President Trump in danger of alienating some of his key supporters?

Guests:

Stephen Lendman — Writer and Geopolitical Analyst | Venezuela: Sanctions, Oil & US Involvement

Andrei Nekrasov — Writer and Director of the film, 'The Magnitsky Act. Behind the Scenes' | Bill Browder Verbally Attacks Filmmaker at the European Parliament

Whitney Webb — Staff Writer at Mint Press News | Anti-BDS Bill Moving Through Congress & Who's Pushing Kamala Harris?

Natalie Shure — Head of Research of 'Adam Runis Everything' on TruTV | How the 2020 Presidential Field is Taking Form

While US involvement in Venezuela is being framed by much of the media as an exercise in freedom and democracy, there are major geopolitical considerations that are driving the actions of the Trump administration. Writer and geopolitical analyst Stephen Lendman returns to the show to discuss the current situation in Venezuela and the importance of 'Oil Politics' in determining US policy in the region.

Yesterday, during an appearance at the European Parliament, hedge fund manager Bill Browder derisively answered a question about Andrei Nekrasov's film which is critical of Browder's past actions. Nekrasov joins Garland and Lee on today's show to respond to Bill Browder's remarks and to explain how the German government was directly involved in the censorship of Nekrasov's film.

An anti-BDS bill is currently making its way through Congress despite concerns that the policy is in direct conflict with the US Constitution. MintPressNews staff writer Whitney Webb returns to Fault Lines to discuss the trajectory of this bill, the state of the BDS movement in the US, and to give her thoughts on the Presidential candidacy of California Senator Kamala Harris.

As more Democrats continue to announce their intentions to run for President in 2020, a diverse field of candidates is being formed. Los Angeles-based writer and researcher Natalie Shure joins Fault Lines for the first time to discuss the 2020 Presidential field and which candidates are likely to emerge as the frontrunners in the coming months.

