Roger Stone Goes to Court as Mueller's Investigation Winds Down

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss today's Washington DC arraignment of Roger Stone, President Trump's former advisor and long-time associate. What do these charges reveal about Robert Mueller's investigation, and is it likely that the RussiaGate probe is now nearing its conclusion?

Guests:

Margaret Kimberley — 'Black Agenda Report' Editor and Senior Columnist | How is the Situation in Venezuela being Viewed?

Julie Kelly — Writer and Former Political Consultant | The State of the Republican Party and 'Never Trump' Movement

John Kiriakou — Former CIA Officer & Co-Host of "Loud and Clear" | The Roger Stone Indictment and the Mueller Investigation

While the political turmoil in Venezuela remains unresolved, the Trump administration has made clear its position that Nicolás Maduro needs to relinquish control of the country. Writer and editor Margaret Kimberley joins Fault Lines to discuss the current situation in Venezuela, the impact of US policies towards the nation, and how the American people are viewing US involvement in this conflict.

Despite less than stellar support, the 'Never Trump' movement has remained steadfast in its opposition to President Trump and the direction he has taken the Republican Party. Writer and former political consultant Julie Kelly returns to the show to talk about this split within the Republican Party, the state of conservatism, and where the Republican Party would currently be if Donald Trump had never run for President.

For the final segment, Garland and Lee are joined by Sputnik radio host and former CIA officer John Kiriakou to discuss Roger Stone's indictment and what he may face moving forward. Is this a sign Robert Mueller's investigation is coming to a close, and how might federal authorities look to leverage charges against Stone as they continue to review past words and actions in the #RussiaGate saga?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com