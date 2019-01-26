Roger Stone ARRESTED - What's in the Indictment?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss this morning's FBI arrest of Roger Stone at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. What are the criminal charges against Stone, could he spend significant time behind bars, and where will Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation now go moving forward?

Cynthia McKinney - Former Member of Congress | Roger Stone's Arrest & The Political Establishment's Relationship with the Intel Community







Michael Krieger — Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com | Why is the US Getting Involved in Venezuela?







Dr. Michael Nevradakis — Host of Dialogos Radio | Macedonia Name Change — What do NATO, the US & EU Want?







Tom Luongo — Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | How are Sanctions Used to Achieve Geopolitical Goals?







Former Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney regularly found herself in opposition to the policies and expectations of the political establishment during her time in Congress. She joins Garland and Lee on today's show to talk about Roger Stone's arrest, the current state of US foreign policy, and calls to re-examine the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr., RFK, and JFK.







While the mainstream media is painting US involvement in Venezuela as being about freedom and democracy, there are major geopolitical considerations which appear to be driving the decision making. Michael Krieger of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com joins Fault Lines for the first time in 2019 to talk about the situation in Venezuela and why US involvement is largely about acquiring resources and gaining control in the region.







A decades long dispute regarding Macedonia and the name of the country may be resolved in the coming days. Writer and journalist Dr. Michael Nevradakis returns to Fault Lines to discuss the votes surrounding this issue, how segments of the public are responding, and why both the NATO and European Union view this as a political opportunity.







For the final segment of the week, geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo joins the show to discuss the purpose of US sanctions and how they are used to achieve various geopolitical goals. Why are sanctions such an effective tool for the US foreign policy establishment, and how have past US sanctions impacted the current situation in Venezuela?







