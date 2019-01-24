Understanding Media Manipulation: What's in YOUR Browser?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the various ways that the political establishment and mainstream media deceive the public. An internet browser app named 'NewsGuard' claims it will screen news sources for accuracy, but will it ultimately control what you are able to see and find to be credible online?

Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author | Do You Need Time-Restricted Eating in Your Life?

Medea Benjamin — Co-Founder of Code Pink | What is Currently Happening in Venezuela?

Piers Robinson — Chair in Politics, Society and Political Journalism at The University of Sheffield | Modern Propaganda: Newsguard & The Integrity Initiative

Elizabeth Vos — Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Disobedient Media | Is RussiaGate Dead?— Mueller's Team Connected to Mifsud's Network

Patrick Henningsen — Journalist & Founder of: 21stCenturyWire.com | Julian Assange's Legal Fight & NewsGuard Doesn't Trust WikiLeaks…

Many people are unaware that their health can be seriously impacted based on the time of day that they eat their meals. Dr. Bosworth joins today's episode of Fault Lines to discuss the concept of time-restricted eating and why limiting your food consumption to the 12-hour window after you wake up is worth considering.

There is currently a power struggle going on in Venezuela as the United States has recognized government opposition figure Juan Guaidó as the new leader of the country. Understandably, this has not been accepted by the sitting President Nicolás Maduro who plans to maintain control. Code Pink's Medea Benjamin joins Garland and Lee on today's show to discuss the situation in Venezuela and where things are likely to go in the coming days and weeks.

It has become increasingly difficult to find trustworthy sources of news as there is a non-stop barrage of media manipulation targeting the public. A controversial group known as 'NewsGuard' has created an internet browser extension to determine what news sites are legitimate, but who is really behind this organization? Professor Piers Robinson returns to the program to discuss the danger of NewsGuard, how information is manipulated within a democracy, and the influence of politically aligned think tanks in today's society.

We are into 2019, and the RussiaGate saga continues to garner major hype from the mainstream media despite the multitude of holes that continue to be poked in the story. Elizabeth Vos of DisobedientMedia.com joins the show to discuss the latest revelations regarding RussiaGate and how Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office is connected to the shadowy Joseph Mifsud.

While Julian Assange's future remains uncertain, his legal team is undertaking efforts to ensure that he is not extradited to the United States. Journalist Patrick Henningsen joins Garland and Lee for the final segment of the show to discuss Assange's current situation and why the freedom to publish content online is under serious assault.

