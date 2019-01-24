Why Is the "Covington Boys" Story Such a Big Deal?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan engage with several passionate callers about the "Covington Boys" story and how different people are viewing the incident. What are some of the main takeaways from what has occurred, and what unpleasant truths have been revealed about our media and ruthless political culture?

Guests:

Mark Frost — Economist & Professor | The State of Global Markets as the Elites Meet in Davos

Jim Jatras - Government and Media Relations Specialist | Will New Attacks Draw Trump BACK Into Syria?

Laura Loomer - Conservative Investigative Journalist | Illegal Immigration, Nancy Pelosi, and the Government Shutdown

Some of the world's most politically and economically powerful individuals are currently meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Economist and professor Mark Frost returns to Fault Lines for a conversation about the current state of global economic markets and what will be on top of the agenda for those at Davos.

President Trump has announced plans to withdraw American forces from Syria, but some of his closest advisers are strongly opposed to reducing American troops and influence in the region. Government and media relations specialist Jim Jatras joins Garland and Lee to discuss the latest violence in the war-torn country and if this could convince Trump to reconsider his policies regarding Syria.

The government shutdown has been ongoing for over a month, and Democratic opposition to President Trump's proposed southern border wall remains a major point of contention. Conservative journalist Laura Loomer recently staged an event at Nancy Pelosi's home in Napa, California to show her disapproval with Pelosi's views on immigration and the shutdown. What was the main message Loomer was trying to send, and how did Nancy Pelosi respond to this confrontational approach?

