Buzzfeed's Reporting Debacle & The Fake News Epidemic

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss Buzzfeed's "bombshell report" on the Trump/Russia investigation which was directly refuted by the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Is this another indication that the mainstream media is in crisis as unverified 'Fake News' continues to make major headlines?

Guests:

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst. | The Paul Whelan Situation and The Scope of NATO

Ariel Gold - National Co-Director at Code Pink | The Women's March Recap & 2020 Candidate Breakdown

Elbert Guillory - Former State Senator from Louisiana | 'TOXIC MEDIA MOB' Takes Aim at High School Kids

Michael Goodwin — NY Post Columnist | The Media's Shameful "GOTCHA!" Hysteria

Many in the US mainstream media have tried to draw comparisons between the cases of Paul Whelan in Russia and Maria Butina in the United States. What has been uncovered in recent weeks about Whelan's past, and how does this differ from Butina's experience? International relations & security analyst Mark Sleboda joins the show to discuss these cases and to talk about NATO and the reality of what an "Article 5 response" might actually entail.

Despite months of public controversy, The Women's March took place this past weekend in Washington DC and several other cities around the country. Ariel Gold of Code Pink returns to Fault Lines to talk about this years Women's March, the values for which the organization stands, and her early thoughts on the Democrats who are planning to run for President in 2020.

Over the weekend, an incident involving a group of high school students and an elderly Native American man became a major news story as many members of the media were eager to opine publicly on the situation without knowing the actual facts. Elbert Guillory, a former State Senator from Louisiana, joins Garland and Lee to discuss this story, the politics of anti-Trumpism, and how Martin Luther King Jr.'s messages of decency appear to be lost on much of America's political class.

For the final segment, NY Post columnist Michael Goodwin returns to Fault Lines for a conversation about the shameful nature of the mainstream media and their willingness to push certain narratives without verifying facts. How is this media conduct impacting public perceptions, and have angry internet mobs now become a legitimate threat to public safety?

