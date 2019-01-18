Desperate to Control the Narrative - Facebook Censorship Rages Onward

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss Facebook's recent move to ban hundreds of pages and accounts connected to Sputnik employees in Eastern Europe. What prompted this move, how was the decision made, and how might internet censorship from Silicon Valley continue to increase moving forward?

Guests:

Maram Susli — Geopolitical Analyst | Censorship Watch: Being Targeted and Silenced for Political Views

Ian Shilling — Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher & Blogger | Facebook, The Atlantic Council, and Online Censorship

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Political Turmoil in the EU as the Elites Travel to Davos

Recent revelations about the Integrity Initiative have revealed the size and scope of efforts by certain powerful establishment entities to crush their political opposition. Geopolitical analyst Maram Susli was specifically targeted by powerful international interests as a University student due to her coverage of events in Syria, and she will detail this experience and her take on the current state of media censorship related to political commentary on today's show.

Many Silicon Valley social media firms have spent major resources censoring content and limiting the reach of certain accounts. Blogger and geopolitical analyst Ian Shilling was temporarily banned from Twitter and accused of being a "Russian Bot" for the content he was posting. Shilling joins today's program to discuss these events and why alternative views are so threatening to the current political establishment.

To close out the week, Garland and Lee are joined by writer and geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo for a conversation about the current global turmoil, specifically in the European Union. As the elites travel to Davos next week, is the global political establishment still in control of major world events, or have populist uprisings around the globe become a legitimate threat to their power?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com