Four Americans KILLED in Syria From Daesh Attack

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss a suicide bombing perpetrated by the Islamic State in northern Syria which left at least 16 people dead, including 4 Americans. Will this event alter President Trump's planned actions in Syria, and how much power and influence does ISIS still maintain in the region?

Guests:

Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author | Calling for Men with Traditional Masculinity to Lead

Kevork Almassian — Founder of Syriana Analysis | Analyzing the New Daesh Attack in Syria

Philip Giraldi — Former CIA Case Officer and Army Intelligence Officer | Is Paul Whelan a Spy?

Ryan Cristián — Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond | The Situation in Syria and Onslaught of Mainstream Media Propaganda

Earlier this week, Garland and Lee talked with cultural commentator DC McAllister about the American Psychological Association's new GUIDELINES for Psychological Practice with Boys and Men and its potential impact on American society. On today's show, Dr. Bosworth joins the hosts to give her thoughts on this report and why she believes learning masculine character traits is critical in the development of successful men.

Four Americans were killed by a recent Daesh attack in Syria which could be used as a reason to keep American forces in the region. Kevork Almassian, the founder of Syriana Analysis, returns to the program to discuss this deadly attack and his expectations for how President Trump will proceed with regards to American forces in the country.

A man named Phil Whelan was recently arrested in Russia on suspicion of espionage. Former CIA officer Philip Giraldi joins the show to give his take on this story, how intelligence agencies operate in foreign countries, and the likelihood that Whelan is an actual spy who is associated with the CIA.

To close the show, Garland and Lee are joined by Ryan Cristián, founder and editor of The Last American Vagabond to discuss both the situation in Syria and the never-ending onslaught of media propaganda facing the American people. Will President Trump continue with his plans to withdraw forces from Syria and how will media propaganda continue to rise as we move towards the 2020 election?

