The War on Alternative Media & Crisis of Trust in Journalism

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the ongoing efforts to enforce censorship standards and reduce the influence of alternative media on the internet. Is the future of high-quality journalism in jeopardy, and will non-traditional media outlets continue to be squeezed out of the market moving forward?

Guests:

Andrei Nekrasov — Writer and Director of the film, 'The Magnitsky Act. Behind the Scenes' | Continuing to Analyze the Bill Browder & Magnitsky Saga

Whitney Webb - Staff Writer at Mint Press News | How a NeoCon-Backed "Fact Checker" Plans to Wage War on Independent Media

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Is a "Yellow Vest" Debt Crisis Coming in France?

Both Alex Krainer and Lucy Komisar joined Garland and Lee on yesterday's show to discuss the details of the Magnitsky Act and Bill Browder's successful manipulation of the western media. Film director Andrei Nekrasov joins today's program to expand on the segments with Krainer/Komisar and to provide his personal expertise about the Magnitsky saga.

A little known organization named 'NewsGuard' appears to be headed to the forefront of efforts to silence alternative media and enforce censorship standards online. MintPressNews staff writer Whitney Webb recently wrote a detailed article about this story and the purpose of 'NewsGuard' which she will discuss with the hosts on today's show.

The 'Yellow Vest' movement in France has been a major headache for French President Emmanuel Marcon which he is still attempting to manage. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo returns to the program to discuss the political turmoil in France and the likelihood that Macron's actions could bring about a debt crisis.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com