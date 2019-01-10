Russian Lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya INDICTED in the US...

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the circumstances behind the "obstruction of justice" charge recently filed against Natalia Veselnitskaya in US Federal Court. What are the details surrounding this charge, and is this a politically motivated indictment related to the "Russiagate" probe?

Guests:

Susan Pai - Immigration Attorney | What did Trump ACTUALLY Say in his Oval Office Address?

Jim Kunstler — Author, Public Speaker, and Social Critic | The Evolving US Economy & The Circus on Capitol Hill

Kani Xulam — Commentator on the History and Politics of Kurdistan | What do the Kurds REALLY Think About a US Pullout from Syria?

Last night, President Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office about the ongoing government shutdown and his hopes for the construction of a wall on America's southern border. Immigration attorney Susan Pai joins Garland and Lee on today's show to break down Trump's remarks and how it will impact the shutdown battle in Washington DC moving forward.

The US economy is constantly evolving, and this has brought financial hardship to several industries and communities across the country. Author and social critic Jim Kunstler joins Fault Lines to discuss how this process will continue to reshape the American economy in the coming years and to talk about why he refers to the current situation in DC as a circus where things are regularly done just for show and political purposes.

For the final segment, Garland and Lee are joined by Kani Xulam, a commentator about Kurdish politics, for a conversation about the US withdrawal of forces from Syria and the impact it will have on the Middle East. What are the Kurdish people looking for from the US government, and how will this complicated situation play out as American influence lessens in the region?

