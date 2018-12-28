Predictions for the New Year as 2018 Comes to a Close

For the final episode of Fault Lines in 2018, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan review the year's major news stories and discuss what they expect to see happen in 2019. Will an increase in political and economic volatility be inevitable in the coming year as President Trump heads into the second half of his term in office?

Guests:

Maram Susli - Geopolitical Analyst | What will the New Year have in store for Syria?

Carmine Sabia - Conservative Writer | The State of the Media as we Enter 2019

Tom Luongo — Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | 2018 Year-End-Review & Expectations for the New Year

Dustin Stockton - Political Analyst and Former Breitbart Reporter | What is happening with the 'Border Wall' GoFundMe?

This past year has seen a great deal of turmoil inside of Syria, and President Trump's recent announcement to remove troops from the country is one of the latest major developments. Geopolitical analyst Maram Susli returns to Fault Lines to talk about recent events in Syria, Trump's announcement to withdraw forces, and how she expects the situation to evolve in 2019.

There was no shortage of mainstream media errors and embarrassments in 2018 which contributed to an overall frustration with news reporting for much of the public. Carmine Sabia, a conservative writer and managing editor at TheFederalistPapers.org, joins the show for the first time to discuss the struggles facing traditional media outlets and the overall state of the media as we close the calendar year.

Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo has been a regular guest and fan favorite on Fault Lines for his incisive analysis on both economics and foreign policy. He joins Garland and Lee on today's show for his 2018 Year-End-Review and to give some predictions for what major events may be on the horizon come January.

Over $17 million has been crowdfunded on 'GoFundMe' in an effort to assist in the building of President Trump's proposed southern border wall. Political analyst Dustin Stockton is directly involved with this campaign, and he joins Garland and Lee in-studio on today's program to provide details about what is happening behind the scenes and how the money will ultimately be spent.

