Trump Makes Surprise Visit to Iraq as Stocks Rally for a Day...

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss yesterday's stock market rally which recovered some of December's losses, at least temporarily. Additionally, the hosts will talk about President Trump's unannounced trip to Iraq where he promoted his anti-interventionist, "America First" foreign policy views.

Guests:

Vanessa Beeley - Investigative Journalist | Syria Braces for What Comes Next

Stephen Lendman - Writer and Geopolitical Analyst | Holiday Season Deceptions and Big Foreign Policy Lies

Nkechi Taifa — Advocacy Director for Open Society Foundations | The First Step Act and Criminal Justice Reform

Talib Karim — Attorney and Executive Director of STEM4US | The First Step Act and Criminal Justice Reform

There is a great deal of uncertainty about what will unfold in Syria in the coming months following President Trump's announcement to withdraw troops from the war-torn country. Investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley joins the show live from Syria to talk about what remains of Daesh in the region and if there is a serious danger of a major escalation in violence on the horizon.

Earlier this week, Israel conducted airstrikes inside of Syria which were criticized as "provocative" by the Russian government. Writer and geopolitical analyst Stephen Lendman returns to Fault Lines to provide his take on these developments and whether the direction of US foreign policy will actually change in the Middle East following President Trump's recent statements.

Last week, President Trump signed the 'First Step Act' which was a major piece of legislation in the field of criminal justice reform. The hosts are joined by both Nkechi Taifa, the former Advocacy Director for the Open Society Foundations, and attorney Talib Karim for a conversation about the history and work that led to this legislation, the concept of sentencing reform, and the importance of bipartisanship for getting results with this type of work.

