7-Year-Old Immigrant Girl Dies in Custody; Legal Questions for Obamacare

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss both the fallout from the immigrant girl who passed away while in the custody of Border Patrol and the legal future of Obamacare. Will this tragic loss of life move the needle for Congress regarding immigration.

Guests:

Darlene Brown — CEO of DivineEmpowerment.org | Preparing for the Holiday Season and 2019

Susan Pai — Immigration Attorney | 7-Year-Old Dies in Border Control Custody; Will Stephen Miller Take the Fall for Trump's Wall?

Dr. Bill Honigman — Emergency Room Doctor & Progressive Healthcare Activist | Texas Judge Rules Obamacare Unconstitutional…

Laura Loomer - Conservative Investigative Journalist | Free Speech Issues and Censorship on Twitter

With the holiday season upon us, what are some of the best ways to enjoy time with friends and family while preparing to have a successful and productive 2019? Personal development coach Darlene Brown joins Garland and Lee in-studio to give her take on some of the keys to closing out the year on a high note.

Last week, a 7-year-old Guatemalan girl who illegally crossed the US-Mexico border with her father, died less than 24 hours after being taken into custody by US Border Patrol. Immigration attorney Susan Pai joins the show to discuss who is responsible for this tragedy and whether White House advisor Stephen Miller will become President Trump's fall man if things do not work out positively with the proposed southern border wall.

This past Friday, a federal judge in Texas ruled the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional due to legal concerns related to the individual mandate. Former emergency room doctor & healthcare activist Dr. Bill Honigman returns to Fault Lines to analyze this ruling and to give his take on why the federal government needs to move to a single-payer healthcare system.

For the final segment, conservative investigative journalist Laura Loomer joins the show to discuss issues of censorship and accounts being banned on Twitter. Why did Loomer handcuff herself to Twitter's New York headquarters last month, and does she believe that the controversial figure Louis Farrakhan should be permanently removed from the social media platform?

