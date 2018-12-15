Selectively Applied Accountability for the Rich and Powerful

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss how accountability and consequences are often applied differently depending on one's societal status. Will FBI officials who deceived Michael Flynn face charges and why is Kevin Hart out as host of the Oscars while Mika Brzezinski remains in her role at MSNBC?

Guests:

Medea Benjamin — Co-Founder of Code Pink | Trip to Israel for New Members of Congress & War in Yemen Update

Julie Kelly — Writer and Former Political Consultant | Michael Flynn and the FBI 302's…

Tim Black - Entrepreneur, Author, Activist and Talk Host | Topic 1: Will a Bipartisan Criminal Justice Bill Pass Congress? Topic 2: No Oscars for Kevin Hart; All Good for Mika at MSNBC

Oftentimes, new members of Congress take sponsored trips to Israel, but Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is one of the new representatives who does not plan to participate in this event. Medea Benjamin, the Co-Founder of Code Pink, joins Garland and Lee to discuss the nature of these congressional delegations to Israel and to talk about the latest moves from the US Congress regarding the War in Yemen.

Recent reports have revealed that some FBI officials acted in a deceptive manner during their dealings with Trump's former National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn. Writer and former political consultant Julie Kelly returns to Fault Lines to discuss Flynn's case and whether Andy McCabe or other top FBI figures could face criminal charges for their actions.

The hosts are joined for the end of the show by talk host Tim Black to discuss the possibility of a bipartisan criminal justice reform bill passing Congress and being signed by President Trump. Additionally, Tim and the hosts compare and contrast the responses and outcomes to controversial remarks made by both comedian Kevin Hart and news personality Mika Brzezinski.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com