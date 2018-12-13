Erdogan's Turkey Prepares to Target US-Supported Kurds in Syria

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the implications of a potential Turkish military offensive against US-backed Kurdish fighters inside of Syria. With Erdogan vowing to take action in the coming days, what would Turkish military action against the YPG mean for relations between Ankara and Washington DC?

Guests:

Dr. Bosworth - Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' | America's Health Rankings: Obesity Rate at All-Time High; Suicide Rate Increases

Elizabeth Beck — Miami-Based Plaintiff Lawyer | The DNC Fraud Lawsuit & Expectations for the 2020 Democratic Primary

James Carey — Editor at GeoPolitics Alert | Turkey Prepares for an "Operation Against The Kurds" & Fallout from the Huawei CFO Arrest

Jim Jatras - Government and Media Relations Specialist | US Foreign Policy Regarding Russia & Europe

According to the United Health Foundation's "2018 America's Health Rankings Annual Report," the obesity rate in the US has reached an all-time high and suicide rates in the country have continued to rise. Dr. Bosworth joins Garland and Lee to discuss these trends and basic lifestyle changes that can be made to improve one's weight and overall health.

The DNC Fraud Lawsuit has sought to bring transparency and accountability to the DNC for its biased actions during the 2016 Democratic Presidential Primary. Miami-based plaintiff lawyer Elizabeth Beck returns to Fault Lines to discuss the most recent developments in this case and how the DNC may be structurally impacted for its 2020 Presidential Primary.

US foreign policy with regards to Russia and Eastern Europe is largely driven by career government officials working at the State Department and other federal agencies. Former US diplomat and US Senate staffer Jim Jatras joins the show for the first time to give his take on America's current policies in this region of the world and to provide insight about how major international decisions are made within the federal government.

