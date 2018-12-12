Trump Spars with Pelosi and Schumer in Heated Oval Office Meeting

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss yesterday's explosive meeting at the White House in which President Trump threatened to shutdown the government. The hosts react to a pair of audio clips from the meeting which highlighted the divide over immigration between Trump and the leaders of the Democratic Party.

Guests:

Andrew Arthur — Resident Fellow in Law and Policy for the Center for Immigration Studies | Will Trump's 'WALL' Lead to a Government Shutdown?

Austin Petersen — Business Owner and Former Candidate for US Senate in Missouri | Google CEO Testifies Before Congress & Right Leaning Populism

Nick Brana — Founder of the 'Movement for a People's Party' | The People's Party vs Establishment Democrats & Left Leaning Populism

In a public meeting with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, President Trump floated the idea of potentially shutting down the government over disagreements with Democrats regarding border security and the proposed southern border wall. Andrew Arthur, Resident Fellow in Law and Policy for the Center for Immigration Studies, joins the hosts to discuss the likelihood of a government shutdown and the Trump's current calculus on the issue of immigration.

Yesterday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai testified before the House Judiciary Committee about concerns over privacy, censorship, and political bias coming from the massive Silicon Valley tech firm. Austin Petersen, a former candidate for Senate in Missouri, returns to Fault Lines to give his take on the Google hearing and to discuss the idea of populism from a "right-leaning" perspective.

For the final two segments, Nick Brana, founder of the 'Movement for a People's Party,' joins Garland and Lee in-studio to have a conversation about the entrenched nature of the current political establishment and the concept of populism from a "left-leaning" perspective. What is the future of the Democratic Party, and will their current leadership team soon be replaced by a new core of young leaders?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com