Theresa May's Brexit Woes Worsen

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk about UK Prime Minister Theresa May's decision to delay a vote on Brexit due to a lack of support in the House of Commons. The hosts react to audio clips from both May and Jeremy Corbyn as they discuss the state of Brexit and May's future as Prime Minister.

Guests:

Vanessa Beeley — Investigative Journalist | A Live Update from France about the Ongoing Protests

Mark Sleboda — Moscow-Based International Relations & Security Analyst | Maria Butina Guilty Plea; An Update on Russia/Ukraine

Michael Goodwin — NY Post Columnist | Democrats Really Do Love Republicans, When They're Dead…

Yesterday, French President Emmanuel Macron addressed his nation with new proposals to deal with social discontent raging throughout the country. Investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley joins the show from Bordeaux, France to discuss the current state of the French protests and what is expected to come from Macron's speech.

Russian activist Maria Butina, who was arrested by the FBI earlier this year, is changing her plea to guilty following several months in federal custody. International Relations & Security Analyst Mark Sleboda joins Garland and Lee on today's show to talk about both the Butina case and the latest on relations between Russia and Ukraine.

For the final segment, NY Post Columnist Michael Goodwin returns to Fault Lines to discuss his recent column about how Democrats treat Republicans such as John McCain and George H. W. Bush with far more respect in death than during their years in government. What drives this type of public behaviour, and how can expressing anti-Trump sentiments garner additional points with the DC political class?

