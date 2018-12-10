Understanding How the Mendacious Mainstream Media Operates

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the media ecosystem that allows establishment narratives to be methodically disseminated to the public. What causes certain stories to gain traction in the mainstream media and to then subsequently remain in the news cycle for extended periods of time?

Guests:

David Miller — Professor of Political Sociology at the University of Bristol | The Integrity Initiative and Connections to British Intelligence

Mark Frost — Economist and Professor | Are Market Fluctuations Reflecting Political Uncertainty?

Ryan Cristián — Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond | Violent Protests Rage in France; Peace Talks for Yemen…

Leaked documents have revealed that the organization known as the Integrity Initiative has received funding from the UK Foreign Office and is largely run by military intelligence professionals. David Miller, Professor of Political Sociology at the University of Bristol, returns to Fault Lines to discuss this story and the issue of the UK government using taxpayer money to effectively spread government talking points and propaganda.

Last week, financial markets experienced multiple days of major price movements as questions remain about stability and expectations involving the incoming Congress. Economist and professor Mark Frost joins the program to discuss last week's market fluctuations and how political uncertainty in Washington DC is contributing to the current volatility.

For the final segment, the hosts are joined by Ryan Cristián, founder and editor of The Last American Vagabond, for a conversation about both the protests in France and the ongoing war in Yemen. How has a disregard for populist impulses from the French government contributed to the current situation in France and are there any expectations that peace talks about Yemen can improve the outlook on the ground in the war-torn country?

