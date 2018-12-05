France on Fire: The Driving Forces Behind Ongoing Protests

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the riots in France which continue to put pressure on French President Emmanuel Macron. Are issues related to taxation the key to this current unrest, and how are certain 'fringe' political movements looking to exploit this current crisis?

Guests:

Jamarl Thomas — Progressive Political Commentator | Theresa May's Brexit Problem

James Corbett — Founder of CorbettReport.com | World War 1: The American Front & 'A New World Order'

Lee Camp — Host of 'Redacted Tonight' on RT America | The Keys to Producing High-Quality Political Satire in the Age of Trump

Next week, the UK Parliament will vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal, but the likelihood of this vote passing remains very much in doubt. Progressive Political Commentator Jamarl Thomas returns to the program to discuss the current status of 'Brexit' and Theresa May's future as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Independent writer and researcher James Corbett recently produced a 3-part documentary about World War 1. Last month, he joined Fault Lines to discuss the lead-up to war, and on today's show, he will follow up on his last appearance by talking about the US role in WWI and the new world order that formed in the wake of this deadly struggle.

For the final segment, Lee Camp, the host of 'Redacted Tonight' on RT America, joins the show to discuss the evolution of political comedy in recent years. How has the Trump presidency changed political satire, and what are the key elements to producing compelling content in this field?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com