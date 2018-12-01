Trump in Argentina for G20 Summit; Cancels Meeting With Putin...

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the G20 Summit of world leaders taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina. What are the Trump administration's expectations for the summit after abruptly cancelling a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin?

Guests:

Peter Lavelle — Host of 'Cross Talk' on RT | Trump Cancels Meeting with Putin at G20 Summit

Stephen Lendman — Writer and Geopolitical Analyst | The Showdown Between Trump and China's Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit

Tim Black — Entrepreneur, Author, Activist and Talk Host | Online Censorship for Modern Political Dissidents

Gareth Porter — Investigative Historian and Journalist | The UK and Ecuador Conspire to Deliver Julian Assange to US Authorities

Igor Lopatonok — Film Producer, Director & Author of the film ‘Ukraine on Fire' | What You Need to Know About the Current Situation Between Russia & Ukraine

President Trump was scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit in Argentina, but canceled the high profile meeting over concerns about the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Peter Lavelle, the host of 'Cross Talk' on RT, joins the show to discuss this situation and the state of relations between the US, Russia, and Ukraine.

At the G20 Summit, President Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping as the economic relationship between the two countries has been a major story throughout the Trump presidency. Writer and Geopolitical Analyst Stephen Lendman joins the hosts to talk about the main points of interest that will be up for discussion between Xi and Trump.

A growing number of individuals have dealt with problems of censorship for expressing controversial political opinions. Entrepreneur and talk host Tim Black returns to the program to discuss this trend and how those in the alternative media should view the issue of online censorship.

Reports have emerged indicating that the US government is looking to extradite and charge Julian Assange with still unknown crimes. Investigative Historian and Journalist Gareth Porter joins the show to talk about Assange's current status and how the Ecuadorian government is evaluating its options regarding the WikiLeaks founder.

For the final segment, film producer Igor Lopatonok joins Garland and Lee to discuss the recent events in the Kerch Strait that have contributed to the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine. How is the history between the two nations impacting the current situation, and how can it help to predict what may happen moving forward?

