Media Deceptions: How the Public is Being Played Around the World

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk about how the mainstream media manipulates reporting on events and pushes propaganda to fit establishment narratives. Media reporting about Syria, the United Kingdom, and European Union are all discussed and analyzed on today's program.

Guests:

Maram Susli — Geopolitical Analyst | Chaos Continues to Rule in Syria

Ariel Gold - National Co-Director at Code Pink | The Migrant Caravan Reaches the Border & Airbnb Challenges Israel

David Miller - Professor of Political Sociology at the University of Bristol | The 'Integrity Initiative' and Modern-Day Propaganda

Tom Luongo — Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Are there Warning Signs for the Populists in Italy?

Recent reports have emerged about an alleged chemical attack that occurred near Aleppo, Syria this past weekend. Geopolitical analyst Maram Susli returns to the program to discuss this incident and the goals for the Assad government moving forward.

There are a wide range of opinions about how the Trump administration should deal with the migrant caravan at the southern border. Ariel Gold of Code Pink joins the show to give her thoughts on this situation and to discuss Airbnb's decision to remove rental listings from West Bank settlements in Israel.

A little known organization known as the 'Integrity Initiative' appears to be a case study in the spread of modern day, anti-Russian propaganda. David Miller, Professor of Political Sociology at the University of Bristol, joins Garland and Lee to explain this story and to talk about the danger of propaganda being regularly served up to the public.

Italy is looking to move forward with its populist political movement, but there may be economic trouble on the horizon given their relationship with the European Union. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo returns to the show to discuss the situation in Italy and the moves they are looking to make to improve their country and economy.

