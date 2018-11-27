Border Clashes: USA vs Migrant Caravan & Russia vs. Ukraine

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss both the fallout from the migrant caravan reaching the US border and the rising tension between Russia and Ukraine. As these situations continue to evolve, how will President Trump and his administration look to address these respective issues in the coming days?

Guests:

Mark Sleboda — Moscow-based International Relations & Security Analyst | Tension Between Russia and Ukraine: What are the Facts?

Laura Loomer — Conservative Investigative Journalist | Conservative Journalist Discusses Being Banned from Twitter

William Craddick — Founder of Disobedient Media | The Migrant Caravan: Ripe for Criminal Exploitation

Tensions are on the rise between Russia and Ukraine following confrontations between the two countries at sea off the Crimean peninsula. International Relations & Security Analyst Mark Sleboda returns to the program to break down these maritime incidents and the possibility that this conflict is headed for a major escalation.

A troubling trend has emerged on Twitter as the company is banning users from their platform, including verified accounts, over issues related to the content being posted. Conservative investigative journalist Laura Loomer was recently kicked off Twitter, and she joins Garland and Lee on today's show to detail her story.

For the final segment, the hosts are joined by DisobedientMedia.com Founder William Craddick for a discussion about the migrant caravan which recently arrived at the US border. Has the media lied to the public with its coverage of the caravan, and how are different criminal elements looking to exploit this crisis to their advantage?

