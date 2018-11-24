Does Society Actually Want to Solve the Homeless Issue?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the state of homelessness in America. Do politicians and the public actually want to take steps to solve the issue, or will this remain a problem that is often discussed despite minimal action being taken?

Guests:

Alex Krainer — Author of "Grand Deception: The Browder Hoax" | Understanding Bill Browder and Interpol

Joel Segal — Former Congressional Staffer | Is Climate Change Driving the Devastating California Wildfires?

Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' | Dealing with Hangovers: Food or Booze?

Holly Hood — Urban Libertarian | Homelessness: Do People REALLY Want to Solve the Problem?

The International Criminal Police Organization, also known as 'Interpol', elected a new leader this past week. Author and hedge fund manager Alex Krainer joins the show to discuss the importance of Interpol, and why Bill Browder is so concerned about the direction of this organization.

Over 80 people have now died from deadly wildfires that continue to devastate communities throughout the state of California. Former Congressional staffer Joel Segal joins the show to discuss how climate change may be worsening the current spread of these fires.

During the holiday season, a decent percentage of people increase the amount of alcohol they consume. Internal Medicine Physician and friend of the show Dr. Bosworth returns to Fault Lines to give her advice for managing one's holiday drinking habits and dealing with dreaded hangovers when they come.

