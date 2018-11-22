The Issues Driving Nancy Pelosi Toward Speakership

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss why it is likely that Nancy Pelosi will again become the Speaker of the House. Former Congressional staffer Talib Karim joins the show in-studio to detail Pelosi's power, relationships, and understanding of the political system.

Guests:

Darlene Brown — CEO of DivineEmpowerment.org | How to Show You Are Thankful to Your Loved Ones this Thanksgiving

Zach Daniel — Emmy Award winning Chief Meteorologist for WTVR in Richmond | Prepare for a COLD Thanksgiving in the Northeast

Dustin Stockton - Political Analyst and Former Breitbart Reporter | What is the Trump Agenda After Losing the House of Representatives?

Talib Karim - Attorney and Executive Director of STEM4US | Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pelosi, and the Ongoing Power Struggle for Democrats

With tomorrow being Thanksgiving, what are some of the best ways to show the people you love that you are thankful they are in your life? Darlene Brown, the CEO of DivineEmpowerment.org, joins the show to give her advice which can be as simple as complimenting and recognizing the accomplishments of others.

The northeast is bracing for a frigid Thanksgiving holiday to go on top of potential traffic nightmares for those traveling. Emmy Award winning Chief Meteorologist joins the hosts to give his weather forecast on what everyone should expect in terms of cold temperatures in the coming days.

When Republicans lost control of the House of Representatives, it was evident that their legislative agenda would need to be modified moving forward. Political Analyst and Former Breitbart Reporter Dustin Stockton returns to the program to give his opinion on how Congressional Republicans should proceed with their major policy goals as we move into 2019.

