What is the State of #RussiaGate?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation and the current state of whatever #RussiaGate has become. Politicians, members of the media, and the public have all been deceived and propagandized endlessly as "Deep State" malfeasance continues to be revealed.

Guests:

Jamarl Thomas — Progressive Political Commentator | Progressives Look to Put Pressure on Nancy Pelosi

Dr. Lakisha Jenkins — Registered Herbalist & Founding President of the California Cannabis Industry Association | How Will Pharmaceutics Change with Medical Cannabis?

Wilmer Leon - Host of 'The Critical Hour' on Radio Sputnik | What Hope is There for US-Iran Relations?

Nancy Pelosi appears poised to return to her former position as Speaker of the House, but she does not have uniform support coming from the party's progressive base. Political commentator Jamarl Thomas joins the program to give his thoughts on another potential Pelosi speakership and why a decent percentage of the party remains in opposition to her serving in this role.

As marijuana legalization continues to be implemented on a state by state basis, conversations about the medical impacts of cannabis usage continue in the public sphere. Today, Dr. Lakisha Jenkins, a registered Herbalist & the Founding President of the California Cannabis Industry Association, joins Fault Lines to talk about the medical aspects of marijuana usage and the role the pharmaceutical industry will play in the future of medicinal cannabis.

For the final segment, Dr. Wilmer Leon, host of 'The Critical Hour' on Radio Sputnik, joins the show to discuss the current state of US-Iran relations and how things may progress in the coming months. Will sanctions and other economic moves continue to harm the Iranian economy, and what are the people inside of Iran hoping will occur as the country moves through challenging times?

