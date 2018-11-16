The Secret Slips: US Government Charges Assange

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Garland Nixon and producer Eric Ladny discuss the leaked court documents that suggest Julian Assange has already been secretly charged by the US Department of Justice. While, the exact charges remain unclear, Assange's future in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London remains very much in doubt.

Guests:

Ford Fischer — Independent Journalist of News2Share.com [In-Studio] | Protests in the Wake of the 2018 Midterms

DC McAllister — Cultural and Political Commentator | What's Behind College-Educated, Suburban Women Flipping to Democrats?

Ryan Cristian — Founder and Editor of the Last American Vagabond | Is There Any Hope for Yemen?

As expected, there have been a number of protests following the 2018 midterm elections. Independent journalist Ford Fischer joins the show in-studio to report on the latest protest footage he has captured. He recently attended a neo-Nazi rally in Arkansas and will be recording a pro-Trump rally in Philadelphia over the weekend.

Partisanship is being tested by third party politics, changes in political affiliations, and controversial news stories. Cultural and Political Commentator DC McAllister returns to the program to put forth the idea that some educated suburban women are switching their votes from Republican to Democrat largely based on emotional inclinations.

Yemen is facing what some describe as the greatest humanitarian crisis of our time. Is there light at the end of the tunnel or just more suffering to come? Founder and editor of the Last American Vagabond, Ryan Cristián, returns to the show to give his thoughts on what we can expect to see moving forward with regards to this crisis.

