Macron Talks Tough in Front of Trump and Putin in Paris

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Garland Nixon and producer Eric Ladny discuss the gathering of world leaders in Paris to commemorate the 100th anniversary of WWI. Security Analyst Mark Sleboda joins the show to talk about French President Emmanuel Macron's news-making comments about patriotism, nationalism, and the prospects of an EU army.

Guests:

Danny Max — Morning News Anchor in Santa Barbara | 40 + DEAD as Wildfires Devastate California

Logan Churchwell — Communications and Research Director at the Public Interest Legal Foundation | Why is Properly Counting Votes in Florida Such a Challenge?

Mark Sleboda — Moscow-based International Relations and Security Analyst | Macron Talks Tough in Front of Trump and Putin

Stu Rosenblatt and Angela Vullo — Washington DC-based Political Activists | An Economic Strategy to Unite the Nation

Shortly after Thousand Oaks, California dealt with a horrific deadly bar shooting, wildfires have been devastating both the north and south of the state. News anchor Danny Max joins the show to give his "on-the-ground" report about the wildfires and how authorities are working to contain their spread.

Some Florida midterm results remain undecided as the state goes through the process of recounting ballots. Communications and Research Director at the Public Interest Legal Foundation, Logan Churchwell, returns to the program to discuss the current situation in Florida and how human errors lead to most voting problems.

There is speculation that President Trump and Congress could make a major infrastructure deal sometime during Trump's second term. Washington DC-based political activists Stuart Rosenblatt and his wife Angela Vullo join the show to talk about creating an economic strategy that works for everyday people which includes Wall Street reform and the creation of an infrastructure bank.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com