Midterm Madness Rages: Arizona and Florida Senate Races Undecided...

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Garland Nixon and producer Eric Ladny discuss the drama swirling around the unresolved Senate races in Arizona and Florida. With claims of electoral abuse afloat, how should the American public feel about the current state of election integrity?

Guests:

Niko House — Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist | Is There Foul Play Going on With Election Results in Florida?

Stephen Lendman — Writer and Geopolitical Analyst | How Ruthless Despotism Rules the Arab World

Ryan Cristian — Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond | What is the Future of American Foreign Policy?

Tom Luongo — Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns | Why the Midterms were ALL About President Trump



Although the 2018 midterm elections are over, the saga continues with possible runoffs, recounts and allegations of electoral fraud. Political commentator Niko House joins the show to report on the situation in Florida and some of the concerns being raised inside the state, specifically in Broward County.

As America focuses on the midterm elections and domestic policy issues, parts of the Middle East continue to experience extreme turmoil. Writer and geopolitical analyst Stephen Lendman returns to the program to discuss some foreign policy issues and to talk about the cruel, oppressive environment that dominates the Arab world.

When the midterm results settle, media attention may turn to foreign affairs. What does the future hold for the trade war and other international relations? Founder and editor of The Last American Vagabond, Ryan Cristian, joins Fault Lines for the first time to give his opinion on what is on the horizon regarding American foreign policy.

The midterm elections have dominated mainstream media coverage for months, but given the excessive levels of spin, this has not been particularly beneficial to the American public. Tom Luongo, geopolitical analyst and publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns newsletter, joins the show to talk about how the mainstream media uses their coverage of elections to benefit the entrenched political establishment.



