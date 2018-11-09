Register
15:51 GMT +309 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Fault Lines

    CABINET SHAKEUP: President Trump Dismisses AG Sessions...

    Fault Lines
    Get short URL
    Garland Nixon, Lee Stranahan
    0 0 0

    On this episode of Fault Lines, host Garland Nixon and producer Eric Ladny discuss Jeff Sessions' predictable exit as Attorney General and the future of Robert Mueller's investigation. What is the status of the Trump-Russia probe now that Sessions has been replaced in his role as AG?

    Guests:

    Annette Bosworth - Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'Anyway You Can' | Why Sitting is the New Smoking

    Mark Frost — Economist and Professor | How will a Split Congress Impact the Economy?

    Talib Karim — Attorney and Executive Director of STEM4US | Will There Be a Legitimate Challenge to Nancy Pelosi as Speaker?

    Whitney Webb — Staff Writer at Mint Press News | White Phosphorus Bombs Rain Down in Syria

     

    Society's dependence on computers and phones has caused many to remain sedentary for the greater part of the day to day lives. Internal medicine physician Dr. Annette Bosworth joins the show to give her take on the negative health effects of extended periods of sitting and how these risks are comparable to the dangers of smoking.

    Tuesday's midterm elections have split Congress, with Republicans maintaining control of the Senate and Democrats reclaiming the majority in the House. Economist and Professor Mark Frost returns to the program to provide his expert opinion on how these results will impact the economy moving forward.

    Now that Democrats have reclaimed control of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi appears poised to once again become Speaker of the House. Former Chief Counsel to the Ranking Member of the House Crime Subcommittee Talib Karim joins Fault Lines to discuss the possibility of Pelosi facing a legitimate challenge for the position and how she has been so successful in maintaining control over the House Democratic caucus.

    Last weekend, while targeting ISIS inside of Syria, US-led coalition bombing, which included the deadly white phosphorous chemical agent, allegedly killed fifteen civilians, including women and children. Whitney Webb, a staff writer at Mint Press News, joins the show to talk about this attack and the International Crime Committee's duty to declare it a war crime.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

     

    Tags:
    economy, smoking, Congress, Mueller, Jeff Sessions, Nancy Pelosi, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse