ELECTION DAY 2018 - The Voters Finally Get Their Say

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan are joined by a wide range of guests as they give their predictions for today's key midterm election races. Will the "Blue Wave" become a reality for Democrats or are Trump and the Republicans set for another winning Election Night?

Guests:

Jamarl Thomas — Progressive Political Commentator | What are Progressives Watching for on Election Night?

Julie Kelly — Writer and Former Political Consultant | Are there Ominous Warning Signs for Democrats Heading into Election Day?

Danny Sjursen — U.S. Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | The Bloodiest Ever Election Season in Afghanistan

Tim Black — Entrepreneur, Author, Activist and Talk Host | Will the Establishment Strike Back on Election Day?

Michael Goodwin — NY Post Columnist | Do Trump and the Media have a Responsibility to Tone it Down After the Midterms?

Progressive activists are hoping to have a big election night as they continue to work to increase their influence within the Democratic Party. Political commentator Jamarl Thomas joins the hosts to talk about the major races being followed by progressives and to give his expectations for some of tonight's key races.

Democrats are hoping to make major gains in Congress, however recent polling and trends indicate that the midterm results may not be as favorable for Democrats as they have been anticipating. Writer and former political consultant Julie Kelly returns to the show to discuss some of this polling data and which races have the potential to provide surprise results.

For the final segment, NY Post columnist Michael Goodwin joins the show to discuss the need to lower the heated political rhetoric after the midterm elections. Will either President Trump or the mainstream media tone things down moving forward, or will our inflamed political situation continue to worsen in the coming weeks and months?

