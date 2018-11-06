Midterm Election Eve - Will the Balance of Power Shift in DC?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss expectations for tomorrow's midterm elections and how the media can be expected to react on Wednesday morning. Are hopes of a "blue wave" receding or are Democrats poised to make significant gains in Congress?

Guests:

Danny Max - Morning News Anchor on KCOY in Santa Barbara | Will Southern California be the Key for Democrats to Turn the House Blue?

Dominic Carter - Reporter for Verizon FIOS News | Could Bob Menendez Actually LOSE His Race for Senate in New Jersey?

Austin Petersen — Business Owner and Former Candidate for US Senate in Missouri | Will Republicans Make Surprise Gains in the Senate?

Ali Alexander - Conservative Strategist and Philosopher | Talking Brett Kimberlin & Midterm Election Predictions.

A number of competitive Congressional districts in Southern California may prove vital to Democrats if they are to retake control of the House of Representatives. Santa Barbara-based news anchor Danny Max joins the show to talk about some of these key races and how they may break on Tuesday night.

The citizens of New Jersey have not voted to elect a Republican to the US Senate since 1972. Despite this fact, Democratic incumbent Bob Menendez is locked in a tight race for his re-election. Reporter Dominic Carter joins Garland and Lee to break down this match-up and the likelihood that Menendez could lose his seat.

For the final segment, conservative strategist Ali Alexander returns to the program to talk about his history dealing with "Speedway Bomber" Brett Kimberlin as well as to provide some of his predictions for what will happen in Tuesday's midterm elections. While control for the House of Representatives remains very much in the air, is it possible that the Republicans could push their total number of seats in the US Senate to 56 or higher?

