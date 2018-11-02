Censorship and the Current State of Social Discourse

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk about how an increase in censorship is altering the state of public discourse for the worse. Elizabeth Vos of Disobedient Media joins the show to give her take on this issue and to discuss how the recent social media purges are impacting this situation.

Guests:

Talib Karim — Attorney and Executive Director of STEM4US | The Inside Scoop on the University of Maryland Football Scandal

Holly Hood - Urban Libertarian | The Establishment is Stealing People's Work

Lucy Komisar — Investigative Journalist who Focuses on Corporate and Financial Corruption | Is Stealing Energy Assets Behind the REAL #RussiaGate?

Elizabeth Vos — Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Disobedient Media | Social Media Censorship and the Current State of Social Discourse

Michael Krieger — Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com | The Consequences of System Failure

Yesterday, controversial individuals Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman held a heated press conference in Rosslyn, Virginia where they alleged Special Counsel Robert Mueller raped a woman named Carolyne Cass back in 2010. Fault Lines Senior Producer Eric Ladny attended the press conference, and he will detail this spectacle and give his takeaways on today's program.

This past summer, 19-year-old University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair died after collapsing from heatstroke during practice. Head coach DJ Durkin was recently fired following a surprise reinstatement which has brought new questions to the University. Attorney Talib Karim who is familiar with the case, joins the show to explain the major facts and details involved.

Journalist Lucy Komisar has spent years investigating Bill Browder, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, and others involved in massive financial corruption in Russia over the past few decades. She joins Garland and Lee on today's show to discuss her research on this topic and how Russian energy assets have been exploited to the benefit of a select few wealthy oligarchs.

For the final segment of the week, Michael Krieger of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com returns to the show to discuss the potential consequences of traditional groups and organizations continuing to lose relevancy. How will society continue to evolve and realign in the current decades, and what should the American people understand about the current political moment?

