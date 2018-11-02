How Silicon Valley Meddles in Midterms

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss how Silicon Valley big tech firms appear to be meddling in the upcoming midterm elections by censoring political content. Peter Boykin, a candidate for the Statehouse in North Carolina, recently had his account disabled by Facebook which he will detail on today's show.

Guests:

Peter Boykin — Candidate for North Carolina State House District 58 | Silicon Valley Big Tech Election Meddling in Full Overdrive

Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' | Do You Have a Leaky Gut?— WHAT?!?

Jim Hoft — Founder of the Gateway Pundit | What's Up with the Robert Mueller/Jacob Wohl Story?

Kani Xulam — Commentator on the History and Politics of Kurdistan [In-Studio] | Topic #1: Breaking Down the Situation with Khashoggi and Saudi Arabia | Topic #2: Is Erdogan Like Malcolm X?

Many people have likely never heard of a common disorder known as "leaky gut syndrome." Dr. Annette Bosworth returns to the show to break down this condition and what you need to know if you are impacted by this disorder.

A controversial press conference is scheduled for later today where allegations of sexual misconduct are expected to be made against Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Jim Hoft, founder of the Gateway Pundit, has been reporting on this story and will provide insight about this situation and one of the main individuals involved, 20-year old Jacob Wohl.

For the final two segments of the show, political commentator Kani Xulam joins the program in-studio to discuss the dynamics inside of Saudi Arabia and what the future has in store for Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Will MBS be able to retain power longterm, or are major changes coming regarding power dynamics in the Saudi Royal Family?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com