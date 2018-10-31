Will President Trump Sign an Executive Order on Birthright Citizenship?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss reports that President Trump may be planning to sign an executive order to end birthright citizenship. Is this a midterm election ploy by the President, and what are the possible implications should this policy go into effect?

Guests:

Andrew Arthur - Resident Fellow in Law and Policy for the Center for Immigration Studies | Birthright Citizenship — Moving Past the Heated Rhetoric

Andrew Parker — Partner at the Parker Daniels Kibort Law Firm | Attorney for Karen Monahan Keeps the Pressure on Keith Ellison. #MeToo

Phil Giraldi — Former CIA Case Officer and Army Intelligence Officer | Two Stories from the Propaganda War

Laura Loomer — Conservative Investigative Journalist | Twitter Interferes in the 2018 Midterm Elections

Congressman Keith Ellison, who is currently running for Attorney General in the state of Minnesota, is facing allegations of past abuse from his ex-girlfriend, Karen Monahan. Andrew Parker, the lawyer representing Monahan, joins Garland and Lee to detail the allegations against Ellison and how the situation has been covered by both the Democratic Party leadership and members of the mainstream media.

Maria Butina, a graduate student at American University, has been imprisoned since July, charged with collusion and failure to register as an agent of the Russian state. What is the justification for these charges, and is this case indicative of the ongoing propaganda war being waged against the American people?

For the final segment, conservative investigative journalist Laura Loomer joins Garland and Lee to talk about being banned from Twitter until after the midterm elections. How has Twitter justified this ban of Loomer, and it this a case of "Election Meddling" coming from the Silicon Valley-based social media firm?

