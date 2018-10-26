Pipe Bombs Spark Chaos - What Do We Know So Far?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss the developing story of at least 9 suspicious explosive devices sent to prominent political figures around the country. Reporter Dominic Carter was at the scene of one of these scares in NYC yesterday, and he will break down the facts of the case on today's program.

Guests:

Dominic Carter — Reporter for Verizon FIOS News | What Do We KNOW So Far About the Pipe Bomb Story?

Mark Frost — Economist and Professor | Is Garland Nixon Right About the Stock Market?— The Dow Jones Tanks and is Now Down for the Year…

Dr. Bosworth - Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' | Outbreak of Deadly Virus Kills 7 Children in NJ… What Should Parents Know?

James O'Keefe — President of Project Veritas | Project Veritas Takes Aim at Democratic Senators Up for Re-Election

Eugene Puryear [In-Studio] — Co-Host of By Any Means Necessary | Political Activism & Challenging the Criminal Justice Status Quo

Yesterday, the stock market suffered major losses as the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped over 600 points which erased all of its gains for the year to date. Professor and Economist Mark Frost returns to the show to detail this drop in the market and if a larger crash could be on the horizon as Fault Lines host Garland Nixon has predicted.

Seven children have now died following the outbreak of a deadly virus inside of a rehabilitation center in New Jersey. Internal Medicine Physician and friend of the show, Annette Bosworth, MD, joins the hosts to discuss this specific outbreak and what parents should know about protecting their children from the spread of potentially dangerous illnesses.

James O'Keefe and Project Veritas are at it again, this time taking aim at some Democratic Senators facing re-election next month. Their recent undercover videos have revealed hypocrisy in these Senator's platforms in their efforts to get re-elected. Has this simply become par for the course when it comes to politicians deceiving their constituents in an effort to hold onto power?

