'Star Wars' Revived - Will a NEW Military Branch be Formed for Outer Space?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss VP Mike Pence's speech about the possible formation of a new space-based branch of the military. Will this become a reality in coming years as Pence suggested, and what could this mean for the future of warfare and advanced weapons systems?

Guests:

Stephen Lendman — Writer and Geopolitical Analyst | John Bolton Goes to Moscow & the Latest on the Khashoggi Affair

Elizabeth Beck — Miami-Based Plaintiff Lawyer | What Truly Terrifies the American People???— GOVERNMENT CORRUPTION…

Michael Goodwin — NY Post Columnist | Hillary Clinton Can't Seriously Run for President Again… Right?!?

Yesterday in Moscow, National Security Advisor John Bolton met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss President Trump's decision to pull the US out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia. Writer and geopolitical analyst Stephen Lendman returns to the show to discuss the importance of this meeting as well as to talk about the latest details in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

For the fourth consecutive year, a survey conducted by Chapman University has found concern over 'corrupt government officials' to be the "Top Fear" of the American People. Miami-based Plaintiff Lawyer Elizabeth Beck joins the hosts to discuss the issue of systemic corruption in government and its negative consequences for the country.

For the final segment of the show, NY Post columnist Michael Goodwin returns to the program to talk about the prospects of Hillary Clinton running for President again in 2020. Despite all of her negatives and failed track record as a Presidential candidate, is the leadership of the Democratic Party prepared to tell Hillary not to run again, or will she throw her hat back in the ring for one final go?

