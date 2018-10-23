Major International Events Keep the World on Alert...

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss a variety of geopolitical topics including Trump's vow to withdraw from a nuclear treaty with Russia and the Turkish role in the Khashoggi saga. How will Trump deal with these issues, and will US relations with Saudi Arabia undergo significant changes moving forward?

Guests:

Mark Sleboda — Moscow-based International Relations & Security Analyst | President Trump to WITHDRAW from Nuclear Treaty with Russia — What Does This Mean?

Kani Xulam — Commentator on the History and Politics of Kurdistan | Turkey and Erdogan's Role in the Khashoggi Affair

Juanita Broaddrick - Author of "You'd Better Put Some Ice on That" | Juanita Broaddrick Details RAPE Accusation Against Bill Clinton

Tom Luongo — Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Putin Lays Down the Law at the Valdai Economic Forum

Ted Rall — Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | What is Mueller Still Doing & Will Hillary Clinton Go Away?

Susan Pai — Immigration Attorney | What is the Going on with the Latest Migrant Caravan?

President Trump recently announced plans to withdraw from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty which was signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in December of 1987. Moscow-Based international relations & security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Garland and Lee to provide context on this decision and to discuss the recent history of nuclear relations between the US and Russia.

The Jamal Khashoggi affair has put the rift between Turkey and Saudi Arabia on display for the world to see. Kani Xulam, a commentator on the history and politics of Kurdistan, returns to the show to discuss how Turkey and Erdogan have been acting throughout this ordeal, and how the state of relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia may continue to evolve in the coming months.

Juanita Broaddrick, a former nursing home administrator in Arkansas, has alleged that she was raped by then Arkansas Attorney General Bill Clinton in 1978. Broaddrick joins 'Fault Lines' to recount this horrific event and to discuss how her story fits into the current #MeToo movement and what it should represent.

For the final segment of the show, immigration attorney Susan Pai joins the program to discuss some of the funding and organization behind the current migrant caravan heading for the US border. Are these individuals being supported by the usual groups involved in these activities, or is there more to this story including possible support coming from Republican-affiliated groups?

