Garland Nixon LIVE From Toronto as Canada's Marijuana Legalization Begins

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Lee Stranahan is joined on the phone by Garland Nixon who has traveled north to Canada to observe the country's legalization of marijuana. What are people saying on the ground in Canada about this change, and how could this impact marijuana policies in the US?

Guests:

Adam Eidenger - Cannabis Activist | Canada Legalizes Marijuana: What Comes Next for Cannabis Activists?

John Kiriakou — Co-Host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik [In-Studio] | The Khashoggi Saga and the History of CIA Operations in the Middle East

Rachel Blevins — Journalist & Correspondent with 'RT America' [In-Studio] | The FACEBOOK PURGE: Political Accounts BANNED WITHOUT Explanation — What is Driving the Push for Censorship on Social Media?

As Canada's marijuana legalization goes into effect, cannabis activists continue to push for increased rights and access on a number of fronts. Adam Eidenger, a cannabis activist, joins the show to discuss marijuana related topics including the issue of marijuana workplace discrimination.

The Jamal Khashoggi affair continues to consume much of the news cycle as strained US-Saudi relations have garnered increased scrutiny. John Kiriakou, former CIA Officer and current Co-Host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik, joins the show in-studio to talk about discuss the history of the relationship between the US and Saudi Arabia and how this recent story may change things for the worse.

Last week, Facebook PURGED several hundred political pages despite providing few details about their decision making on the matter. Rachel Blevins, a Journalist & Correspondent with 'RT America', was one of the individuals targeted in this latest censorship push, and she will join the show today in-studio to detail her account of events.

