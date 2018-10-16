Three Weeks to Midterm Elections - Who is Making Moves?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss the upcoming midterm elections and the major issues which will drive voter turnout. Will the "Kavanaugh Effect" be a boost to either party, and will Elizabeth Warren's "DNA Announcement" be anything more than an unwanted distraction for Democrats?

Guests:

Medea Benjamin — Co-Founder of Code Pink | Saudi Arabia to "REVISE" Their Story on Jamal Khashoggi's Death…

Whitney Webb — Staff Writer at Mint Press News | The Khashoggi Affair and the Power of the Military-Industrial Complex

DC McAllister - Cultural and Political Commentator | Should Women Withhold Sex in Marriage?!?!?



In the face of intense international pressure, reports indicate that Saudi Arabia may be prepared to "revise" their version of events regarding what happened to Jamal Khashoggi. Medea Benjamin of 'Code Pink' returns to the show to give her thoughts on this change as well as to discuss why she is protesting Steve Mnuchin's upcoming trip to a major economic conference in Saudi Arabia.

The Jamal Khashoggi affair has showcased the power of the Military-Industrial-Complex when it comes to American foreign policy decision making. Whitney Webb, Staff Writer at Mint Press News, joins the program to detail what she has learned about the Khashoggi case, including facts about his family history.

The #MeToo movement and the recent Kavanaugh battle have highlighted some important gender issues between men and women. Cultural and Political Commentator DC McAllister joins the show for the first time to discuss gender and relationship issues including whether it is appropriate for women to withhold sex during marriage.

