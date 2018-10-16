President Trump Sounds Off in Wide-Ranging '60 Minutes' Interview...

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss President Trump's interview with' 60 Minutes' which covered a variety of issues including the ugly nature of DC politics and the fate of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. As the midterms rapidly approach, what are the major policy concerns facing the Trump administration?

Guests:

Dominic Carter - Reporter for Verizon FIOS News | Born-Again-Democrat Michael Bloomberg and a Preview of the Midterm Elections

Emma Fiala — Social Media Manager for Mint Press News | The Recent Facebook Purge and Censorship of News

Ricarra Jones — Deputy Political Director for 1199SEIU | Will Ben Jealous be the Next Governor of Maryland?

Talib Karim [In-Studio] — Attorney and Executive Director of STEM4US | How will the Kavanaugh Confirmation Impact the Midterms?

Billionaire businessman and former Mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg, has recently re-registered as a member of the Democratic Party. Did Bloomberg make this move with future Presidential ambitions in mind, and what are expectations for both parties in the upcoming midterm elections? Reporter Dominic Carter joins the hosts for a discussion about these issues and more.

Facebook continued its ride on the censorship train this past week as it "Purged" over 800 accounts involved with posting political content on their site. Emma Fiala, Social Media Manager for Mint Press News, returns to the show to detail this move by Facebook and what it means for alternative media outlets moving forward.

During the final hour of the show, the hosts are joined in-studio by Attorney Talib Karim for a conversation about several economic and social issues and how they impact different communities. The minimum wage, marijuana legalization, and the public school curriculum will all be discussed as the search for practical solutions to these major political issues comes front and center.

