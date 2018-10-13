Kanye West Steals the Show from INSIDE the Oval Office...

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss yesterday's very public meeting between President Trump and Kanye West at the White House. As to be expected, Kanye's remarks caused a media firestorm, and the hosts will react to a few of Kanye's statements on today's show.

Guests:

Mark Frost - Economist and Professor | The Economics of Marijuana Legalization

Holly Hood - Urban Libertarian | The President Trump/Kanye West Meeting and Authenticity in Politics

Sam Husseini - Washington DC-Based Independent Journalist [In-Studio] | Who is Going to Check the Power of the Democratic Party Leadership & The State of International Journalism

Tom Luongo — Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | What is Driving the Current Stock Market Fluctuations?

Michael Krieger — Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com | Are the American People Stuck in an Abusive Relationship with Power?

Next week, Fault Lines host Garland Nixon will travel north of the border to Canada as marijuana legalization in the country goes into effect. Economist Mark Frost joins the show to discuss the potential economic impacts of this move and what US Lawmakers will be watching for regarding Canada's new marijuana policy.

The 2016 Democratic Primary highlighted problems of corruption and elitism at the highest levels of leadership within the Democratic Party. Washington DC-Based Independent Journalist Sam Husseini joins the show in-studio to discuss who is willing and able to check the power of Democratic Party leadership as well as to talk about the state of International Journalism in the modern age.

The past few days have seen major drops in the stock market which some analysts have suggested were natural and predictable market corrections. Tom Luongo, a Geopolitical Analyst and the Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter, returns to Fault Lines to give his take on these market movements and where he sees the economy heading in the near future.

For the final segment of the week, the hosts are joined by Michael Krieger, founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com, to talk about the abusive relationship between the American people and different societal power structures. How has the public been manipulated into its current situation, and are there any clear remedies to these problems that can be injected directly into our culture and/or political system?

