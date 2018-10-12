What Are the Guiding Principles of the "New" Democratic Party?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss recent comments made by Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder about civility and the state of US politics. Michelle Obama said that when Republicans "Go Low," Democrats should "Go High." Does this still hold true, or is the time for playing nice over?

Guests:

Dr. Annette Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' | Autophagy and Fasting — What YOU NEED to Know, Especially Baby Boomers!!!

Nicholas Wilson (aka Mr. Ethical) — Whistleblower and Campaigner Fighting Political & Financial Corruption | HSBC Reaches $765 Million Settlement with the US Department of Justice

Andrew Parker — Partner at the Parker Daniels Kibort Law Firm | Karen Monahan's Attorney Details Rep. Keith Ellison Abuse Allegations & Subsequent Media/Democratic Party Reaction

Whitney Webb — Staff Writer at Mint Press News | Pierre Omidyar's 'The Intercept' Teams Up with War-Propaganda Firm Bellingcat

Robert Wenzel — Editor & Publisher of EconomicPolicyJournal.com | The Stock Market Tanks — What were the Warning Signs?

Many people are fearful to experiment with "fasting" for extended periods of time despite some of its potential health benefits. Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Bosworth returns to the show to discuss fasting and the internal body mechanism known as "Autophagy" which Japanese researcher Yoshinori Ohsumi won the 2016 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his work on the subject.

Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison has been accused of a pattern of abusive behavior by former girlfriend Karen Monahan. Andrew Parker, the lawyer representing Monahan, joins Fault Lines to detail Monahan's allegations and how her story has been received by both the mainstream media and Democratic Party leadership in the age of the #MeToo Movement.

For the final segment, Garland and Lee are joined by Robert Wenzel, Editor & Publisher of EconomicPolicyJournal.com, to discuss yesterday's major drop in the stock market. Were there clear market fundamentals that indicated that this downturn was coming, and what is next on the horizon for trading markets and the US economy?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com