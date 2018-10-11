Why Did Nikki Haley Unexpectedly Resign as UN Ambassador?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss Nikki Haley's abrupt, surprise resignation from her role as US Ambassador to the United Nations. South Carolina based political reporter Jamie Lovegrove returns to the show to break down this move and to discuss what may be next on the horizon for Haley.

Guests:

Zach Daniel - Emmy Award winning Chief Meteorologist for WTVR in Richmond | Florida Panhandle Braces for Category 4 Hurricane Michael

Stephen Lendman — Writer and Geopolitical Analyst | Will Missing/Murdered? Journalist Spell Trouble for Mohammad bin Salman?

Jamie Lovegrove — Political Reporter for the Post and Courier | Why Did Nikki Haley Unexpectedly Resign as UN Ambassador?

Joe Lauria — Editor-in-Chief at Consortium News | What will be Remembered about Nikki Haley's Tenure at the United Nations?

Hurricane Michael has reached Category 4 Status as the Florida panhandle braces for its potentially devastating arrival. Emmy Award Winning Meteorologist Zach Daniel joins the show to preview the storm and its potential impact on those caught up in Hurricane Michael's path.

Turkish officials have claimed that Saudi Arabia is responsible for murdering journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Arabian Consulate in Istanbul. Writer and geopolitical analyst Stephen Lendman returns to the show to discuss this story and how it could effect the relationship between the US and Saudi Arabian governments.

For the final segment, Garland and Lee are joined by Consortium News Editor-in-Chief Joe Lauria to talk about Nikki Haley's surprise resignation as US Ambassador to the United Nations. What will be remembered from Haley's time at the UN, and how did her words and actions compare to those of her predecessors including Samantha Power and John Bolton?

