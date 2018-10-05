Senate Prepares to Read FBI's Kavanaugh Report...

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon continue to discuss the contentious nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Today, members of the Senate will be granted access to the FBI's report on Kavanaugh as the final vote on his nomination in the Senate looms.

Guests:

Lee Junior [In-Studio] — Personal Development Coach | Raising Boys to Become Strong and Respectful Men in 2018

Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' | The Neuroscience Behind De-Escalating a Fight…

William Craddick — Founder of Disobedient Media | Why President Trump Isn't Going To Save The United States…

The battle over Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination and #MeToo movement have brought attention to how men and women interact with each other both privately and in public. Personal Development Coach Lee Junior joins Garland and Lee in-studio to discuss these issues and how parents and teachers should raise boys to increase their chances of growing up to be strong and respectful adult men.

Over the past week, Garland and Lee have had several heated debates regarding the nomination of Brett Kavanuagh to the Supreme Court. Internal Medicine Physician Annette Bosworth returns to the show to play the role of mediator for the hosts along with discussing the Neuroscience behind de-escalating a fight.

For the final segment, Disobedient Media Founder William Craddick joins the hosts to discuss his recent column which details why President Trump will NOT save the United States from its myriad of problems. From domestic economic issues to foreign policy objectives, what is the Trump administration currently addressing, and what will the situation be when Trump does eventually depart office?

