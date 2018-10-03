Trump Reaches New Trade Agreement With Canada & Mexico

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss the recently announced trade deal between the US, Mexico, and Canada that will update NAFTA and trade relations between the countries. Economist Mark Frost joins the show to provide analysis on this agreement and the impact it could have on the US economy moving forward.

John Dempsey - Columnist for Townhall.com and BearingArms.com | Kamala Harris and Cory Booker Use Kavanaugh Hearings to Fundraise for 2020

Mark Frost - Economist and Professor | Who are the Winners in the New Trade Agreement Between the US, Mexico & Canada?

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Trump Has Revolutionized Politics. Can Democrats Catch Up?

Laura Loomer — Conservative Investigative Journalist | One-Year Later: What Do We KNOW About the Vegas Shooting?

Ali Alexander — Conservative Strategist and Philosopher | MAGA-Hat Wearing Kanye West Continues to Trigger Snowflakes



Kamala Harris and Cory Booker are two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee who may be planning to run for President in 2020. John Dempsey, a Columnist for Townhall.com, returns to the show to talk about how Harris and Booker have been using the Kavanaugh hearings to fundraise and increase their national profiles moving forward.

Yesterday was the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip committed by Stephen Paddock which left 58 people dead. Investigative Journalist Laura Loomer has spent a great deal of time looking into this event which remains the deadliest mass shooting committed by an individual US history, and she will detail what she has uncovered about this incident over the past year on today's show.

For the final segment, Garland and Lee are joined on the phone by Conservative Strategist Ali Alexander to discuss the state of the Kavanaugh nomination and the latest on Kanye West driving some of his critics mad. Does MAGA-Hat wearing Kanye West need saving from himself, or is the controversial performer one of the most sane celebrities currently sounding off on current events?

