More Kavanaugh Drama to Come as the FBI Investigates...

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon continue to discuss the frenzied confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. With the FBI now involved, where is this nomination headed, and what is the likelihood of Kavanaugh being confirmed in the near future?

Guests:

Steven Camarota - Director of Research for the Center for Immigration Studies | America's Largest Cities: Almost Half Speak a Foreign Language at Home

Joel Segal — Former Congressional Staffer | What are the Political Implications for Congress over the Kavanaugh Battle?

Lucy Komisar — Investigative Journalist who Focuses on Corporate and Financial Corruption | Mass Western Censorship & The Lockdown of Truth Surrounding Bill Browder and Magnitsky

Austin Petersen — Business Owner and Former Candidate for US Senate in Missouri | What has the Kavanaugh Madness Revealed About Our Broken Congress?

A recent analysis of US Census data revealed that nearly half of the residents in America's five largest cities now speak a language other than English at home. Steven Camarota, Director of Research for the Center for Immigration Studies, joins Garland and Lee to discuss this statistic and its potential domestic implications in coming decades.

Later this month, Lucy Komisar and Andrei Nekrasov will attend an event in Norway that will air the film, 'The Magnitsky Act. Behind the Scenes' in an effort to expose the truth about hedge fund manager Bill Browder. On today's show, Lucy talks with the hosts about this upcoming event and how Western mass media has done its best to crush any independent reporting on this story.

Last week's hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh exposed the deep partisan divides within Congress and across the country. Austin Petersen, a former candidate for US Senate in the state of Missouri, returns to the show to give his take on last week's hearings and the unfortunate lack of civility currently infecting our political system.

