Kavanaugh Hearing Puts Partisan Divides on Full Display

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon engage in a series of heated debates over yesterday's Senate hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Guests:

Jamie Lovegrove — Political Reporter for the Post and Courier | Lindsey Graham Lights Up the Kavanaugh Hearing with Impassioned Remarks

Ariel Gold - National Co-Director at Code Pink | The 'Code Pink' Perspective on Yesterday's Kavanaugh Hearings

Holly Hood — Urban Libertarian | Analyzing the Different Statements from the Explosive Kavanaugh Hearing

Ali Alexander — Conservative Strategist and Philosopher | More Thoughts on the Kavanaugh Hearing & New Trouble for Elon Musk and Tesla

Michael Krieger — Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com | Is the Trend Towards Populism Just Getting Started?

At yesterday's hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham made headlines with his impassioned remarks chastising Senate Democrats for their conduct and questioning of Judge Kavanaugh. Jamie Lovegrove, a Political Reporter for the Post and Courier in South Carolina, joins the show to discuss Graham's fiery comments and how they are being received by Republican voters.

Elon Musk has a new problem as the eccentric entrepreneur has been hit with a fraud lawsuit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Conservative Strategist and Philosopher Ali Alexander returns to the show to discuss this new issue facing Musk and Tesla as well as to give his thoughts on the Brett Kavanaugh nomination process and conduct of members of the Senate.

For the final segment of the week, Michael Krieger of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com returns to the show to talk about growing populist trends around the world and the leaked video of Google Executives lamenting Hillary Clinton's loss shortly after the 2016 Presidential Election. What did this leaked video reveal about the thinking of some of these executives and the political culture inside of big tech firms in Silicon Valley?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com