Project Veritas & James O'Keefe's Latest Target - THE DEEP STATE...

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon talk with Project Veritas President James O'Keefe about his new investigative series entitled, "Deep State Unmasked." Is the issue of federal employees working to subvert President Trump's agenda a serious and widespread problem inside of Washington DC?

Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' | Does Sugar Feed Cancer?

Nick Brana [In-Studio] — Founder of the 'Movement for a People's Party' | What are the Keys to Starting a New Political Party?

James O'Keefe — President of Project Veritas | Deep State Unmasked — The Latest Investigative Series from Project Veritas

Tim Black — Entrepreneur, Author, Activist and Talk Host | What Will Happen with Judge Kavanaugh & What's Up with Ocasio-Cortez?

Excessive sun exposure and smoking cigarettes are two of the best known contributors to causing cancer, but how many people are aware of the connection between sugar and cancer? Dr. Bosworth joins Garland and Lee to discuss this little known relationship and why everyone should be aware of the dangers related to consuming too much sugar.

Many Americans are interested in the prospects of creating a third party to challenge the current two-party system. Nick Brana, Founder of the 'Movement for a People's Party,' joins Garland and Lee in-studio to discuss the work being done by his organization and the important steps needed to create a viable new political party in 2018 America.

For the final segment, the hosts are joined by entrepreneur and talk host Tim Black to discuss the state of Judge Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination and to discuss recent remarks by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that have come under scrutiny. Is Judge Kavanaugh still on track to be confirmed by the US Senate, and how is Ocasio-Cortez's image evolving as she continues to make more on-the-record statements?

