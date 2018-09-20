Cody Shearer and the OTHER Dossier...

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss a second dossier involved in the Trump-Russia saga. What is in the nature of this dossier compiled by Clinton-connected journalist Cody Shearer, and how does it play into the broader story about the 2016 election?

Guests:

Emma Fiala — Contributor and Social Media Manager for Mint Press News | The Women's March on the Pentagon & Confronting the Bipartisan War Machine

Suzie Dawson — Reporter, Blogger & Activist | The Latest on Julian Assange and the #Unity4J Movement

Talib Karim [In-Studio] — Executive Director & Co-Founder of STEM4US! | The US Educational System & The Importance of STEM Programs

Niko House — Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist | Continuing the Discussion on the Minimum Wage and Economy

Next month, the 'Women's March on the Pentagon' will take place in an effort to confront the the "bipartisan war machine." Emma Fiala, Social Media Manager and Contributor for Mint Press News, joins Garland and Lee to talk about the upcoming march and the current state of America's interventionist foreign policy.

Julian Assange remains holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy where he has been since 2012. Reporter, Blogger & Activist Suzie Dawson joins Fault Lines to talk about the latest details regarding Assange and why the mainstream media rarely reports on his situation.

Modernizing the educational system is critical to ensure that young people are developing the necessary skills to have professional success as adults. Talib Karim, Executive Director & Co-Founder of STEM4US!, joins Garland and Lee in-studio to discuss different education trends with a specific focus on STEM programs.

For the final segment, political activist Niko House returns to the show to continue the conversation about the minimum wage and its impact on the economy. Will a Federal $15/hour minimum wage become a reality in the coming years, or will this issue remain a political football as we head into the midterm elections?

