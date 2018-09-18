Will New Abuse Allegations Derail Judge Kavanaugh's Nomination?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss the new abuse allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Are these allegations credible, and could this prevent Judge Kavanaugh from becoming the newest member of the Supreme Court?

Guests:

John Hoge — Blogger at Hogewash.com | Brett Kimberlin and the Story of Collusion between the DNC and Ukraine

Elbert Guillory — Former State Senator from Louisiana | What Drives Looting During Natural Disasters?

Adam Eidinger [In-Studio] — Advocate for Cannabis Legalization | What is the Status of Marijuana Legalization in 2018?

In the past, Fault Lines has reported on the unethical actions of "Speedway Bomber" Brett Kimberlin and his connection to the story of collusion between the DNC and Ukraine. On today's show, blogger John Hoge joins Garland and Lee to talk about his experiences dealing with Kimberlin and what the public should know about this shady political operative.

Unfortunately, natural disasters often bring about criminal looting, and this was again the case with Hurricane Florence. Former Louisiana State Senator Elbert Guillory returns to the show to discuss what drives looting during natural disasters and how guilty individuals should be treated by the justice system.

For the final hour, Garland and Lee are joined in-studio by Adam Eidinger, an advocate for the legalization of marijuana. What is the current status of cannabis legalization in different states, and what needs to happen before the federal government makes more aggressive moves towards the decriminalization and legalization of marijuana?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com